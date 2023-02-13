Can Marijuana Treat Autism, OCD & Irritable Bowel Syndrome? Ohio Medical Panel Will Investigate

Ohio researchers want to learn more about the effects of medical marijuana on those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and irritable bowel syndrome, reported Cleveland.com.

Last week, the State Medical Board began researching whether these three conditions should be added to the list of qualifying conditions for medical marijuana, which was legalized in 2016.

The move follows the introduction of a new bill in the state Senate that would set up a 13-member oversight commission and expand the list of qualifying conditions, which would include autism and opioid use disorder, to name a few.

What Happened?

On Wednesday, members of the medical panel took a closer look at earlier research led by Dr. Adi Aran. The double-blind, placebo-controlled study showed that 80 percent of the participants registered a decrease in problematic behavior and half of them presented improved communication capabilities. The results were first published in April 2018, revealing how cannabidiol or CBD therapy can improve the lives of children who are diagnosed with ASD and other neuropsychiatric illnesses.

Dr. Michael Schottenstein, a Columbus-area psychiatrist, says Aran’s research is “the kind of study that we said we wanted to feel comfortable with this indication,” adding that the findings showed better data compared to results other researchers provided for conditions already on the list.

“Now that we have this data, I feel like now it’s very justifiable for a patient and family to have a conversation with their doctor about the risks and benefits and alternatives regarding medical marijuana,” Schottenstein said.

The committee will investigate the benefits of cannabis in treating irritable bowel disease, with symptoms similar to inflammatory bowel disease, which is also listed as one of the conditions for which cannabis can be recommended.

Committee members will seek more insight into cannabis and OCD, about which

Schottenstein also spoke.

“They experience a relentless barrage of unwanted thoughts that people perceive as irrational and distressing, but the thoughts won’t go away.”

What’s Next?

The medical panel will consider expert testimony and public comment at open meetings scheduled in the coming months before making recommendations to the Medical Board this summer.

Dr. Aran’s Work In Progress

In October, CBD-focused biopharmaceutical company Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. GCAN submitted a clinical trial application to the Israeli Health Ministry for approval of a Phase 2 clinical trial, spearheaded by Dr. Aran, for its novel neuropsychiatric cannabinoid therapy.

The company seeks to study the safety and efficacy of its neuroprotective cannabinoid therapy to treat ASD disorders and other neuropsychiatric illnesses.

The study will be conducted as a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with 100 patients aged 4-17. The researchers are expected to begin enrolling patients in the first half of 2023, pending approval of the Health Ministry. The trial is expected to run for 12 to 18 months, including a possible open-label phase.

Photo: Courtesy of Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash