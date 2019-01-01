QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Global Energy Networks Corp, formerly Global Networks Corp is engaged in the development and production of server-based gaming machines for the casino gaming industry.

Glb Energy Networks Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Glb Energy Networks (GBNW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Glb Energy Networks (OTCEM: GBNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Glb Energy Networks's (GBNW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Glb Energy Networks.

Q

What is the target price for Glb Energy Networks (GBNW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Glb Energy Networks

Q

Current Stock Price for Glb Energy Networks (GBNW)?

A

The stock price for Glb Energy Networks (OTCEM: GBNW) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 15:35:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Glb Energy Networks (GBNW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Glb Energy Networks.

Q

When is Glb Energy Networks (OTCEM:GBNW) reporting earnings?

A

Glb Energy Networks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Glb Energy Networks (GBNW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Glb Energy Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does Glb Energy Networks (GBNW) operate in?

A

Glb Energy Networks is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.