GBLT Corp is a diversified lighting and battery company. It manufactures and distributes a wide range of mobile energy products worldwide, such as batteries, rechargeable batteries, and chargers. Further, the group has official licensee for Polaroid light products, Polaroid energy storage systems, digital displays and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products, KODAK portable power stations. It operates in several segments in which it develops, markets, and sells Polaroid and Agfa products.