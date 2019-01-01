QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
8.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
113.1M
Outstanding
GBLT Corp is a diversified lighting and battery company. It manufactures and distributes a wide range of mobile energy products worldwide, such as batteries, rechargeable batteries, and chargers. Further, the group has official licensee for Polaroid light products, Polaroid energy storage systems, digital displays and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products, KODAK portable power stations. It operates in several segments in which it develops, markets, and sells Polaroid and Agfa products.

GBLT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GBLT (GBLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GBLT (OTCPK: GBLTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GBLT's (GBLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GBLT.

Q

What is the target price for GBLT (GBLTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GBLT

Q

Current Stock Price for GBLT (GBLTF)?

A

The stock price for GBLT (OTCPK: GBLTF) is $0.072 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:53:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GBLT (GBLTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GBLT.

Q

When is GBLT (OTCPK:GBLTF) reporting earnings?

A

GBLT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GBLT (GBLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GBLT.

Q

What sector and industry does GBLT (GBLTF) operate in?

A

GBLT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.