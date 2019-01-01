QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Global Pharmatech Inc through its subsdiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures and markets proprietary drugs developed based on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) while utilizing modern facilities and advanced R&D technologies. Geographically, the major business activities are carried out through People's Republic of China with sales distribution in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and USA.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Pharmatech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Pharmatech (GBLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Pharmatech (OTCPK: GBLP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Pharmatech's (GBLP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Pharmatech.

Q

What is the target price for Global Pharmatech (GBLP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Pharmatech

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Pharmatech (GBLP)?

A

The stock price for Global Pharmatech (OTCPK: GBLP) is $0.25 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 20:15:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Pharmatech (GBLP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Pharmatech.

Q

When is Global Pharmatech (OTCPK:GBLP) reporting earnings?

A

Global Pharmatech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Pharmatech (GBLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Pharmatech.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Pharmatech (GBLP) operate in?

A

Global Pharmatech is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.