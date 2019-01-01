GlobeImmune Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company which focuses on developing products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases based on its proprietary Tarmogen platform. It develops few Tarmogen product candidates for infectious disease and multiple cancer indications. The pipeline products of the company are GS-4774, GI-19000, GI-2010, GI-18000 which targets HBV and HIV antigens, TB antigens and Delta virus antigens and Oncology product candidates such as GI-6207, GI-6301, GI4000 which targets Carcinoembryonic antigen, Brachyury, and Mutated Ras.