Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
GlobeImmune Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company which focuses on developing products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases based on its proprietary Tarmogen platform. It develops few Tarmogen product candidates for infectious disease and multiple cancer indications. The pipeline products of the company are GS-4774, GI-19000, GI-2010, GI-18000 which targets HBV and HIV antigens, TB antigens and Delta virus antigens and Oncology product candidates such as GI-6207, GI-6301, GI4000 which targets Carcinoembryonic antigen, Brachyury, and Mutated Ras.

GlobeImmune Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GlobeImmune (GBIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GlobeImmune (OTCEM: GBIM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GlobeImmune's (GBIM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GlobeImmune.

Q

What is the target price for GlobeImmune (GBIM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GlobeImmune

Q

Current Stock Price for GlobeImmune (GBIM)?

A

The stock price for GlobeImmune (OTCEM: GBIM) is $0.05 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:58:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GlobeImmune (GBIM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GlobeImmune.

Q

When is GlobeImmune (OTCEM:GBIM) reporting earnings?

A

GlobeImmune does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GlobeImmune (GBIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GlobeImmune.

Q

What sector and industry does GlobeImmune (GBIM) operate in?

A

GlobeImmune is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.