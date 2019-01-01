QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
12.46/1.94%
52 Wk
581.08 - 865.92
Mkt Cap
23B
Payout Ratio
51.84
Open
-
P/E
26.71
EPS
0
Shares
35.9M
Outstanding
Geberit is a leading manufacturer of sanitary products, which include flushing systems, piping systems and bathroom ceramics. Products are primarily sold through the wholesale channel. Geberit has an extensive history in sanitary products, having filed a patent for its first flushing mechanism in 1912. The company generates sales in 120 countries and operates 29 production plants, the majority of which are in Europe. Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The majority of sales are generated from residential and renovation activities.

Geberit Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Geberit (GBERF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Geberit (OTC: GBERF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Geberit's (GBERF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Geberit.

Q

What is the target price for Geberit (GBERF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Geberit

Q

Current Stock Price for Geberit (GBERF)?

A

The stock price for Geberit (OTC: GBERF) is $641.29 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:41:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Geberit (GBERF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Geberit.

Q

When is Geberit (OTC:GBERF) reporting earnings?

A

Geberit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Geberit (GBERF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Geberit.

Q

What sector and industry does Geberit (GBERF) operate in?

A

Geberit is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.