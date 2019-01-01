QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Dominion Access SA provides multi-technical services and engineering solutions. The company provides its services and solutions to telecom, banking, education, and the healthcare industry. Its business activity is functioned through two segments namely Multi-technological Services; and Solutions and Specialized Engineering segments. The group derives the majority of revenue from Multi-technological Services which is engaged in design, implementation, and maintenance of fixed and mobile telecommunications networks manages sales and distribution processes for telecommunications carriers, maintenance, repair and renovation services for industrial and energy firms.

Analyst Ratings

see more
Analyst Ratings

see more

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Dominion Access Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Dominion Access (GBDMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Dominion Access (OTCPK: GBDMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Dominion Access's (GBDMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Dominion Access.

Q

What is the target price for Global Dominion Access (GBDMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Dominion Access

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Dominion Access (GBDMF)?

A

The stock price for Global Dominion Access (OTCPK: GBDMF) is $2.69 last updated Mon Mar 16 2020 15:33:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Dominion Access (GBDMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Dominion Access.

Q

When is Global Dominion Access (OTCPK:GBDMF) reporting earnings?

A

Global Dominion Access does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Dominion Access (GBDMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Dominion Access.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Dominion Access (GBDMF) operate in?

A

Global Dominion Access is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.