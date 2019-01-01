Global Dominion Access SA provides multi-technical services and engineering solutions. The company provides its services and solutions to telecom, banking, education, and the healthcare industry. Its business activity is functioned through two segments namely Multi-technological Services; and Solutions and Specialized Engineering segments. The group derives the majority of revenue from Multi-technological Services which is engaged in design, implementation, and maintenance of fixed and mobile telecommunications networks manages sales and distribution processes for telecommunications carriers, maintenance, repair and renovation services for industrial and energy firms.