Range
7.23 - 7.25
Vol / Avg.
1.4K/2.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.41 - 7.73
Mkt Cap
21M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.23
P/E
21.88
EPS
-0.02
Shares
2.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Selectis Health Inc owns and operates medical care facilities in the healthcare industry. It operates assisted living, independent living and skilled nursing facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Selectis Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Selectis Health (GBCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Selectis Health (OTCPK: GBCS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Selectis Health's (GBCS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Selectis Health.

Q

What is the target price for Selectis Health (GBCS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Selectis Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Selectis Health (GBCS)?

A

The stock price for Selectis Health (OTCPK: GBCS) is $7.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:56:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Selectis Health (GBCS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Selectis Health.

Q

When is Selectis Health (OTCPK:GBCS) reporting earnings?

A

Selectis Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Selectis Health (GBCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Selectis Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Selectis Health (GBCS) operate in?

A

Selectis Health is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.