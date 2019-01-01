|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Selectis Health (OTCPK: GBCS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Selectis Health.
There is no analysis for Selectis Health
The stock price for Selectis Health (OTCPK: GBCS) is $7.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:56:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Selectis Health.
Selectis Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Selectis Health.
Selectis Health is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.