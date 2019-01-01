Selectis Health (OTC:GBCS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Nov 16
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$7.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$7.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Selectis Health using advanced sorting and filters.
Selectis Health Questions & Answers
When is Selectis Health (OTCPK:GBCS) reporting earnings?
Selectis Health (GBCS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 16, 2021 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Selectis Health (OTCPK:GBCS)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Selectis Health’s (OTCPK:GBCS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $783.8K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
