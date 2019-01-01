Globe Trade Centre SA is a real estate investor and developer that focuses its business in Poland and several capital cities in Eastern Europe. The group operates in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, and Bulgaria. The group manages a real estate portfolio that includes commercial buildings in the form of offices and retail space. The commercial property portfolio is actively managed by the group. In terms of geographic location, almost half of the company's revenue comes from Poland, while smaller portions come from Bucharest, Budapest, and Belgrade, and the remaining is made up of other geographic areas.