Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.26 - 3.4
Mkt Cap
825.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
242.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Globe Trade Centre SA is a real estate investor and developer that focuses its business in Poland and several capital cities in Eastern Europe. The group operates in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, and Bulgaria. The group manages a real estate portfolio that includes commercial buildings in the form of offices and retail space. The commercial property portfolio is actively managed by the group. In terms of geographic location, almost half of the company's revenue comes from Poland, while smaller portions come from Bucharest, Budapest, and Belgrade, and the remaining is made up of other geographic areas.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Globe Trade Centre Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Globe Trade Centre (GBCEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Globe Trade Centre (OTCEM: GBCEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Globe Trade Centre's (GBCEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Globe Trade Centre.

Q

What is the target price for Globe Trade Centre (GBCEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Globe Trade Centre

Q

Current Stock Price for Globe Trade Centre (GBCEY)?

A

The stock price for Globe Trade Centre (OTCEM: GBCEY) is $3.4 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 17:59:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Globe Trade Centre (GBCEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Globe Trade Centre.

Q

When is Globe Trade Centre (OTCEM:GBCEY) reporting earnings?

A

Globe Trade Centre does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Globe Trade Centre (GBCEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Globe Trade Centre.

Q

What sector and industry does Globe Trade Centre (GBCEY) operate in?

A

Globe Trade Centre is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.