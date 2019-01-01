ñol

Guggenheim Taxable
(NYSE:GBAB)
19.29
0.01[0.05%]
At close: Jun 2
19.20
-0.0900[-0.47%]
After Hours: 8:54AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low19.24 - 19.56
52 Week High/Low17.94 - 25.34
Open / Close19.34 / 19.29
Float / Outstanding- / 21.7M
Vol / Avg.56.8K / 97K
Mkt Cap418.5M
P/E11.61
50d Avg. Price18.92
Div / Yield1.51/7.83%
Payout Ratio90.89
EPS-
Total Float-

Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE:GBAB), Dividends

Guggenheim Taxable issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Guggenheim Taxable generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.98%

Annual Dividend

$1.5084

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Guggenheim Taxable Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Guggenheim Taxable (GBAB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guggenheim Taxable. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Guggenheim Taxable (GBAB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guggenheim Taxable (GBAB). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.13

Q
How much per share is the next Guggenheim Taxable (GBAB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guggenheim Taxable (GBAB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on May 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE:GBAB)?
A

Guggenheim Taxable has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Guggenheim Taxable (GBAB) was $0.13 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

