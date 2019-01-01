QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Gawk Inc offers cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications solutions to businesses; and offers domestic and international voice services to communications carriers worldwide. It also offers advanced data center and cloud-based services, including fault-tolerant, high availability cloud servers, which comprise a platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, and a content delivery network; managed network services that converge voice and data applications, structured cabling, wireless, and security services, as well as include Internet access via Ethernet or fiber at speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps; and data center solutions, including cloud services, colocation services, and business continuity services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gawk Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gawk (GAWK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gawk (OTCPK: GAWK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gawk's (GAWK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gawk.

Q

What is the target price for Gawk (GAWK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gawk

Q

Current Stock Price for Gawk (GAWK)?

A

The stock price for Gawk (OTCPK: GAWK) is $0.0025 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:51:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gawk (GAWK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gawk.

Q

When is Gawk (OTCPK:GAWK) reporting earnings?

A

Gawk does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gawk (GAWK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gawk.

Q

What sector and industry does Gawk (GAWK) operate in?

A

Gawk is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.