Gawk Inc offers cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications solutions to businesses; and offers domestic and international voice services to communications carriers worldwide. It also offers advanced data center and cloud-based services, including fault-tolerant, high availability cloud servers, which comprise a platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, and a content delivery network; managed network services that converge voice and data applications, structured cabling, wireless, and security services, as well as include Internet access via Ethernet or fiber at speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps; and data center solutions, including cloud services, colocation services, and business continuity services.