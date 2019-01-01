Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Gain Therapeutics
The latest price target for Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GANX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting GANX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 438.72% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GANX) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Gain Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gain Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gain Therapeutics was filed on March 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gain Therapeutics (GANX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $16.00. The current price Gain Therapeutics (GANX) is trading at is $2.97, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
