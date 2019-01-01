Gamma Communications PLC is a supplier of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) in the United Kingdom and Dutch markets, supplying communication solutions directly and via its network of trusted channel partners. The company's product portfolio includes Unified Communications, SIP Trunking and Call Management, Mobile, and Connectivity. Its segments consist of UK Indirect that sells products to channel partners ; UK Direct that sells products to end users in the SME, enterprise and public sectors together with an associated service wrap; Overseas that consists of sales made in the Netherlands, by DX Groep B.V. and its subsidiary companies; and Central functions.