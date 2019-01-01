QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gadsden Properties Inc is the United States-based real estate investment trust company. It is focused on real estate development and asset management, concentrating on investments in, and the management and development of, income-producing real estate assets. It intends to target assets in secondary and tertiary markets with assets that require minimal capital expenditures. The company is focused on retail and mixed-use properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States.

Gadsden Properties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gadsden Properties (GADS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gadsden Properties (OTCEM: GADS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gadsden Properties's (GADS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gadsden Properties.

Q

What is the target price for Gadsden Properties (GADS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gadsden Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for Gadsden Properties (GADS)?

A

The stock price for Gadsden Properties (OTCEM: GADS) is $0.001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:20:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gadsden Properties (GADS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gadsden Properties.

Q

When is Gadsden Properties (OTCEM:GADS) reporting earnings?

A

Gadsden Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gadsden Properties (GADS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gadsden Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Gadsden Properties (GADS) operate in?

A

Gadsden Properties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.