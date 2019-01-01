FutureWorld Corp is an incubator of advanced technologies and solutions to the global cannabis industry. It focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of cannabis-related portfolio companies. The company through its portfolios, provides personal and professional THC and CBD test kits, pharmaceutical grade CBD oil solutions, smart sensor technology, communication network, surveillance security, data analysis for smart cultivation and consultation for the industrial hemp and legal medicinal cannabis. Further, through its wireless agricultural smart sensor networks, the group offers precision to the agriculture, irrigation systems, and greenhouses for the global cannabis and hemp industry. All the activities are generally performed through the region of United States.