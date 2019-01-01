QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
FutureWorld Corp is an incubator of advanced technologies and solutions to the global cannabis industry. It focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of cannabis-related portfolio companies. The company through its portfolios, provides personal and professional THC and CBD test kits, pharmaceutical grade CBD oil solutions, smart sensor technology, communication network, surveillance security, data analysis for smart cultivation and consultation for the industrial hemp and legal medicinal cannabis. Further, through its wireless agricultural smart sensor networks, the group offers precision to the agriculture, irrigation systems, and greenhouses for the global cannabis and hemp industry. All the activities are generally performed through the region of United States.

Analyst Ratings

FutureWorld Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FutureWorld (FWDG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FutureWorld (OTCEM: FWDG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FutureWorld's (FWDG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FutureWorld.

Q

What is the target price for FutureWorld (FWDG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FutureWorld

Q

Current Stock Price for FutureWorld (FWDG)?

A

The stock price for FutureWorld (OTCEM: FWDG) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:17:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FutureWorld (FWDG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FutureWorld.

Q

When is FutureWorld (OTCEM:FWDG) reporting earnings?

A

FutureWorld does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FutureWorld (FWDG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FutureWorld.

Q

What sector and industry does FutureWorld (FWDG) operate in?

A

FutureWorld is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.