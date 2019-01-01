Amfil Technologies Inc is engaged in the acquisition of mid-sized companies and optimizing their operations. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the operation of board game-themed bars and cafes in Canada and the United States; it provides hardscape, landscape & home improvement construction services such as Driveways, Fencing, Painting, Winter Services, Demolition, & other services; and it is also engaged in providing of triple function sanitization unit capable of eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators like aphids, whiteflies, and spider mites, as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals.