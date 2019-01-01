QQQ
Jun 18, 2021
Amfil Technologies Inc is engaged in the acquisition of mid-sized companies and optimizing their operations. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the operation of board game-themed bars and cafes in Canada and the United States; it provides hardscape, landscape & home improvement construction services such as Driveways, Fencing, Painting, Winter Services, Demolition, & other services; and it is also engaged in providing of triple function sanitization unit capable of eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators like aphids, whiteflies, and spider mites, as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals.

Amfil Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amfil Technologies (FUNN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amfil Technologies (OTCPK: FUNN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Amfil Technologies's (FUNN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amfil Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Amfil Technologies (FUNN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amfil Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Amfil Technologies (FUNN)?

A

The stock price for Amfil Technologies (OTCPK: FUNN) is $0.0138 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:44:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amfil Technologies (FUNN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amfil Technologies.

Q

When is Amfil Technologies (OTCPK:FUNN) reporting earnings?

A

Amfil Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amfil Technologies (FUNN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amfil Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Amfil Technologies (FUNN) operate in?

A

Amfil Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.