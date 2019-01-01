|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Amfil Technologies (OTCPK: FUNN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Amfil Technologies.
There is no analysis for Amfil Technologies
The stock price for Amfil Technologies (OTCPK: FUNN) is $0.0138 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:44:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Amfil Technologies.
Amfil Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Amfil Technologies.
Amfil Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.