Frasers Property Ltd owns, develops and manages a diverse, integrated portfolio of properties. Its assets range from residential, retail, commercial and business parks, to industrial and logistics in Singapore, Australia, Europe, China, and Southeast Asia.

Frasers Property Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Frasers Property (FSRPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frasers Property (OTCPK: FSRPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Frasers Property's (FSRPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Frasers Property.

Q

What is the target price for Frasers Property (FSRPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Frasers Property

Q

Current Stock Price for Frasers Property (FSRPF)?

A

The stock price for Frasers Property (OTCPK: FSRPF) is $0.7807 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 19:15:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frasers Property (FSRPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Frasers Property.

Q

When is Frasers Property (OTCPK:FSRPF) reporting earnings?

A

Frasers Property does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Frasers Property (FSRPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frasers Property.

Q

What sector and industry does Frasers Property (FSRPF) operate in?

A

Frasers Property is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.