|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Reliance Bancshares (OTCPK: FSRL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for First Reliance Bancshares.
The latest price target for First Reliance Bancshares (OTCPK: FSRL) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FSRL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Reliance Bancshares (OTCPK: FSRL) is $10 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:12:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for First Reliance Bancshares.
First Reliance Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for First Reliance Bancshares.
First Reliance Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.