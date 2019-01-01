QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Reliance Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for First Reliance Bank. The company is engaged in the provision of a broad range of banking services, concentrating on individuals and small to medium-sized businesses desiring a high level of personalized services. The bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking, treasury services, online/mobile banking, wealth strategies, etc. The bank mainly operates throughout North Carolina and South Carolina.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Reliance Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Reliance Bancshares (FSRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Reliance Bancshares (OTCPK: FSRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Reliance Bancshares's (FSRL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Reliance Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for First Reliance Bancshares (FSRL) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Reliance Bancshares (OTCPK: FSRL) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FSRL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Reliance Bancshares (FSRL)?

A

The stock price for First Reliance Bancshares (OTCPK: FSRL) is $10 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:12:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Reliance Bancshares (FSRL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Reliance Bancshares.

Q

When is First Reliance Bancshares (OTCPK:FSRL) reporting earnings?

A

First Reliance Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Reliance Bancshares (FSRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Reliance Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does First Reliance Bancshares (FSRL) operate in?

A

First Reliance Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.