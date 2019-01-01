QQQ
Range
37.77 - 38.19
Vol / Avg.
25.6K/1.4K
Div / Yield
1.07/2.84%
52 Wk
37.13 - 52.94
Mkt Cap
21.1B
Payout Ratio
28.48
Open
38.1
P/E
10.82
EPS
0.74
Shares
558.5M
Outstanding
Fresenius SE is a healthcare holding company based in Germany with four segments. The company owns a large stake in dialysis service provider and equipment manufacturer Fresenius Medical Care, which accounted for 49% of consolidated revenue in 2020. The Kabi segment (19% of revenue) manufactures intravenous drugs, nutrition products, infusion and transfusion therapies, and related pumps. At 26% of revenue, the Helios segment operates private hospitals in Germany, Spain, and Latin America. At 6% of revenue, Vamed provides a variety of services such as healthcare facility construction and operation management, including post-acute care rehabilitation.

Fresenius Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fresenius (FSNUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fresenius (OTCPK: FSNUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fresenius's (FSNUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fresenius.

Q

What is the target price for Fresenius (FSNUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fresenius

Q

Current Stock Price for Fresenius (FSNUF)?

A

The stock price for Fresenius (OTCPK: FSNUF) is $37.8661 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:35:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fresenius (FSNUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fresenius.

Q

When is Fresenius (OTCPK:FSNUF) reporting earnings?

A

Fresenius does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fresenius (FSNUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fresenius.

Q

What sector and industry does Fresenius (FSNUF) operate in?

A

Fresenius is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.