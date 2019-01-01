QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
First Fedreal Of South Carolina Federal Savings Bank is a full-service bank. The bank services include accepts deposits, online and mobile banking, debit and credit cards, loans, mortgages, and others.

Analyst Ratings

First Fedreal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Fedreal (FSGB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Fedreal (OTCPK: FSGB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Fedreal's (FSGB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Fedreal.

Q

What is the target price for First Fedreal (FSGB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Fedreal

Q

Current Stock Price for First Fedreal (FSGB)?

A

The stock price for First Fedreal (OTCPK: FSGB) is $18.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:30:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Fedreal (FSGB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 8, 1999 to stockholders of record on March 11, 1999.

Q

When is First Fedreal (OTCPK:FSGB) reporting earnings?

A

First Fedreal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Fedreal (FSGB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Fedreal.

Q

What sector and industry does First Fedreal (FSGB) operate in?

A

First Fedreal is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.