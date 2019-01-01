|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Southern Bank (GA) (OTCPK: FSBH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for First Southern Bank (GA).
There is no analysis for First Southern Bank (GA)
The stock price for First Southern Bank (GA) (OTCPK: FSBH) is $9.6 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 15:01:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for First Southern Bank (GA).
First Southern Bank (GA) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for First Southern Bank (GA).
First Southern Bank (GA) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.