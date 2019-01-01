QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
First Southern Bank (GA) operates as a bank. It provides personal banking, business banking, e-banking services, telephone banking, and other services.

Analyst Ratings

First Southern Bank (GA) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Southern Bank (GA) (FSBH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Southern Bank (GA) (OTCPK: FSBH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Southern Bank (GA)'s (FSBH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Southern Bank (GA).

Q

What is the target price for First Southern Bank (GA) (FSBH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Southern Bank (GA)

Q

Current Stock Price for First Southern Bank (GA) (FSBH)?

A

The stock price for First Southern Bank (GA) (OTCPK: FSBH) is $9.6 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 15:01:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Southern Bank (GA) (FSBH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Southern Bank (GA).

Q

When is First Southern Bank (GA) (OTCPK:FSBH) reporting earnings?

A

First Southern Bank (GA) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Southern Bank (GA) (FSBH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Southern Bank (GA).

Q

What sector and industry does First Southern Bank (GA) (FSBH) operate in?

A

First Southern Bank (GA) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.