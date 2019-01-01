QQQ
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
China Jinmao, formerly Franshion Properties, is a mid-cap real estate developer in China that listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2007. The company is the real estate division of Sinochem, a large central government-controlled SOE. The company focuses on development of premium residential projects and high-quality commercial assets in upper-tier cities. It also engages in a unique city operation model, in which it participates in primary land development projects. Sinochem is the controlling shareholder. Under the mixed ownership reform initiative, China Jinmao brought on Ping An as a long-term financial investor as the second largest shareholder.


China Jinmao Hldgs Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Jinmao Hldgs Gr (FRSHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Jinmao Hldgs Gr (OTCPK: FRSHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Jinmao Hldgs Gr's (FRSHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Jinmao Hldgs Gr.

Q

What is the target price for China Jinmao Hldgs Gr (FRSHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Jinmao Hldgs Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for China Jinmao Hldgs Gr (FRSHY)?

A

The stock price for China Jinmao Hldgs Gr (OTCPK: FRSHY) is $15.37 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 18:32:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Jinmao Hldgs Gr (FRSHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is China Jinmao Hldgs Gr (OTCPK:FRSHY) reporting earnings?

A

China Jinmao Hldgs Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Jinmao Hldgs Gr (FRSHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Jinmao Hldgs Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does China Jinmao Hldgs Gr (FRSHY) operate in?

A

China Jinmao Hldgs Gr is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.