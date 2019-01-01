|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Firm Cap Prop Trust (OTC: FRMUF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Firm Cap Prop Trust.
There is no analysis for Firm Cap Prop Trust
The stock price for Firm Cap Prop Trust (OTC: FRMUF) is $5.9965 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:23:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Firm Cap Prop Trust.
Firm Cap Prop Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Firm Cap Prop Trust.
Firm Cap Prop Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.