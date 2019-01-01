QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.42/6.94%
52 Wk
4.95 - 6.37
Mkt Cap
203.9M
Payout Ratio
25.62
Open
-
P/E
3.86
EPS
0.29
Shares
34M
Outstanding
Firm Capital Property Trust is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. The company operates in five reportable segments: Grocery Anchored Retail, Non-Grocery Anchored Retail, Industrial, Multi-Residential, and Core Service Office Provider. A vast majority of its revenues are derived from the Retail segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Firm Cap Prop Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Firm Cap Prop Trust (FRMUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Firm Cap Prop Trust (OTC: FRMUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Firm Cap Prop Trust's (FRMUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Firm Cap Prop Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Firm Cap Prop Trust (FRMUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Firm Cap Prop Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Firm Cap Prop Trust (FRMUF)?

A

The stock price for Firm Cap Prop Trust (OTC: FRMUF) is $5.9965 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:23:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Firm Cap Prop Trust (FRMUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Firm Cap Prop Trust.

Q

When is Firm Cap Prop Trust (OTC:FRMUF) reporting earnings?

A

Firm Cap Prop Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Firm Cap Prop Trust (FRMUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Firm Cap Prop Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Firm Cap Prop Trust (FRMUF) operate in?

A

Firm Cap Prop Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.