Fairfax Financial offers reinsurance and property and casualty insurance in Canada, the United States, and other international markets. About 25% of premiums come from reinsurance activities, and almost 30% of premiums are generated from outside Canada and the U.S. The company also has some noninsurance operations such as restaurants. Fairfax has been led by Prem Watsa, its chairman and CEO, since its formation in 1985.

Fairfax Finl Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fairfax Finl Hldgs (OTCPK: FRFGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fairfax Finl Hldgs's (FRFGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fairfax Finl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fairfax Finl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFGF)?

A

The stock price for Fairfax Finl Hldgs (OTCPK: FRFGF) is $14.2335 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 18:03:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fairfax Finl Hldgs.

Q

When is Fairfax Finl Hldgs (OTCPK:FRFGF) reporting earnings?

A

Fairfax Finl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fairfax Finl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFGF) operate in?

A

Fairfax Finl Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.