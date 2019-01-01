|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Real Estate (OTC: FREVS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for First Real Estate.
There is no analysis for First Real Estate
The stock price for First Real Estate (OTC: FREVS) is $24.94 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 18:46:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2012.
First Real Estate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for First Real Estate.
First Real Estate is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTC.