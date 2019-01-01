First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Inc operates in the real estate sector of the United States. It implies the investment in real estate properties and passing on a regular income and benefit of capital appreciation to its shareholders. The company's developed portfolio includes residential apartment communities and commercial properties that consist of multi and single-tenanted properties. Its revenues consist of fixed rental income from its residential and commercial properties and additional rent in the form of expense reimbursements acquired from its income-producing commercial properties.