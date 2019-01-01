QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
0.3/1.20%
52 Wk
15.98 - 27
Mkt Cap
171.1M
Payout Ratio
76.92
Open
-
P/E
191.85
EPS
0.02
Shares
6.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Inc operates in the real estate sector of the United States. It implies the investment in real estate properties and passing on a regular income and benefit of capital appreciation to its shareholders. The company's developed portfolio includes residential apartment communities and commercial properties that consist of multi and single-tenanted properties. Its revenues consist of fixed rental income from its residential and commercial properties and additional rent in the form of expense reimbursements acquired from its income-producing commercial properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Real Estate Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Real Estate (FREVS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Real Estate (OTC: FREVS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Real Estate's (FREVS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Real Estate.

Q

What is the target price for First Real Estate (FREVS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Real Estate

Q

Current Stock Price for First Real Estate (FREVS)?

A

The stock price for First Real Estate (OTC: FREVS) is $24.94 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 18:46:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Real Estate (FREVS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2012.

Q

When is First Real Estate (OTC:FREVS) reporting earnings?

A

First Real Estate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Real Estate (FREVS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Real Estate.

Q

What sector and industry does First Real Estate (FREVS) operate in?

A

First Real Estate is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTC.