PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk is a telecommunications services provider. It provides CDMA and 4G LTE technology based telecommunication services with cellular and limited mobility. The firm's geographic segments are Jakarta, Bogor, Tangerang, Bekasi, East, Central and West Java, Sumatra, Sulawesi, Bali, and Kalimantan. It derives a majority of the revenues from Jakarta, Bogor, Tangerang, and Bekasi segment. The company operates in Indonesia.