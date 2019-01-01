QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk is a telecommunications services provider. It provides CDMA and 4G LTE technology based telecommunication services with cellular and limited mobility. The firm's geographic segments are Jakarta, Bogor, Tangerang, Bekasi, East, Central and West Java, Sumatra, Sulawesi, Bali, and Kalimantan. It derives a majority of the revenues from Jakarta, Bogor, Tangerang, and Bekasi segment. The company operates in Indonesia.

Smartfren Telecom Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Smartfren Telecom (FRENF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smartfren Telecom (OTCPK: FRENF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smartfren Telecom's (FRENF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Smartfren Telecom.

Q

What is the target price for Smartfren Telecom (FRENF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smartfren Telecom

Q

Current Stock Price for Smartfren Telecom (FRENF)?

A

The stock price for Smartfren Telecom (OTCPK: FRENF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smartfren Telecom (FRENF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Smartfren Telecom.

Q

When is Smartfren Telecom (OTCPK:FRENF) reporting earnings?

A

Smartfren Telecom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Smartfren Telecom (FRENF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smartfren Telecom.

Q

What sector and industry does Smartfren Telecom (FRENF) operate in?

A

Smartfren Telecom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.