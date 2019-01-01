Smartfren Telecom (OTC:FRENF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.7T
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Smartfren Telecom using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Smartfren Telecom Questions & Answers
When is Smartfren Telecom (OTCPK:FRENF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Smartfren Telecom
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Smartfren Telecom (OTCPK:FRENF)?
There are no earnings for Smartfren Telecom
What were Smartfren Telecom’s (OTCPK:FRENF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Smartfren Telecom
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.