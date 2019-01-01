QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/67.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
37.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
150.9M
Outstanding
Fredonia Mining Inc is engaged in the exploration of precious metals in Argentina. Its Deseado Massif project is a tectonic block that comprises Jurassic and Cretaceous volcanic outpouring, containing two important geological groups: the Bajo Pobre and Chon Aike both of which are prospective for low sulphidation epithermal style gold-silver mineralization, such as being exploited at the Cerro Vanguardia gold-silver mine.

Fredonia Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fredonia Mining (FREDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fredonia Mining (OTCEM: FREDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fredonia Mining's (FREDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fredonia Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Fredonia Mining (FREDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fredonia Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Fredonia Mining (FREDF)?

A

The stock price for Fredonia Mining (OTCEM: FREDF) is $0.2469 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 20:11:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fredonia Mining (FREDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fredonia Mining.

Q

When is Fredonia Mining (OTCEM:FREDF) reporting earnings?

A

Fredonia Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fredonia Mining (FREDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fredonia Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Fredonia Mining (FREDF) operate in?

A

Fredonia Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.