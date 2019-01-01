Fredonia Mining Inc is engaged in the exploration of precious metals in Argentina. Its Deseado Massif project is a tectonic block that comprises Jurassic and Cretaceous volcanic outpouring, containing two important geological groups: the Bajo Pobre and Chon Aike both of which are prospective for low sulphidation epithermal style gold-silver mineralization, such as being exploited at the Cerro Vanguardia gold-silver mine.