Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/88K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
246.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
4DS Memory Ltd is engaged in the research and development of non-volatile memory technology. It develops a non-filamentary ReRAM, which is suitable for gigabyte (GB) silicon storage at smaller geometries which is used for next-generation storage in mobile and cloud.

4DS Memory Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 4DS Memory (FRDSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 4DS Memory (OTCPK: FRDSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are 4DS Memory's (FRDSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 4DS Memory.

Q

What is the target price for 4DS Memory (FRDSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 4DS Memory

Q

Current Stock Price for 4DS Memory (FRDSF)?

A

The stock price for 4DS Memory (OTCPK: FRDSF) is $0.17 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:33:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 4DS Memory (FRDSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 4DS Memory.

Q

When is 4DS Memory (OTCPK:FRDSF) reporting earnings?

A

4DS Memory does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 4DS Memory (FRDSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 4DS Memory.

Q

What sector and industry does 4DS Memory (FRDSF) operate in?

A

4DS Memory is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.