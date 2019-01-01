QQQ
Capha Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based company principally operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company produces and distributes in Canada and the United States of America.

Capha Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capha Pharmaceuticals (FPSUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capha Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: FPSUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capha Pharmaceuticals's (FPSUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capha Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Capha Pharmaceuticals (FPSUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capha Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Capha Pharmaceuticals (FPSUF)?

A

The stock price for Capha Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: FPSUF) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 16:22:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capha Pharmaceuticals (FPSUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capha Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Capha Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM:FPSUF) reporting earnings?

A

Capha Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capha Pharmaceuticals (FPSUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capha Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Capha Pharmaceuticals (FPSUF) operate in?

A

Capha Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.