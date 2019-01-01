Fraport AG is a German airport operator. The company derives the majority of income domestically, principally through the operation of the Frankfurt airport. Fraport is organized into four segments: aviation, retail and real estate, ground handling, and International activities and services. Aviation, the largest contributor to revenue, includes terminal management, corporate safety, and airport security management. The retail and real estate segment involves retailing, parking lot operations, and renting areas at its airport sites. The ground handling segment provides ground infrastructure services to Fraport's airports. The International activities and services segment includes IT and telecommunication services, and facility and infrastructure management.