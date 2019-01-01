QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
28.87 - 39.58
Mkt Cap
6.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.42
Shares
184.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
Fraport AG is a German airport operator. The company derives the majority of income domestically, principally through the operation of the Frankfurt airport. Fraport is organized into four segments: aviation, retail and real estate, ground handling, and International activities and services. Aviation, the largest contributor to revenue, includes terminal management, corporate safety, and airport security management. The retail and real estate segment involves retailing, parking lot operations, and renting areas at its airport sites. The ground handling segment provides ground infrastructure services to Fraport's airports. The International activities and services segment includes IT and telecommunication services, and facility and infrastructure management.

see more
Fraport Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fraport (FPRUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fraport (OTCPK: FPRUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fraport's (FPRUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fraport.

Q

What is the target price for Fraport (FPRUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fraport

Q

Current Stock Price for Fraport (FPRUY)?

A

The stock price for Fraport (OTCPK: FPRUY) is $36.91 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:38:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fraport (FPRUY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fraport.

Q

When is Fraport (OTCPK:FPRUY) reporting earnings?

A

Fraport does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fraport (FPRUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fraport.

Q

What sector and industry does Fraport (FPRUY) operate in?

A

Fraport is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.