|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FP (OTCPK: FPCPF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for FP.
There is no analysis for FP
The stock price for FP (OTCPK: FPCPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for FP.
FP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for FP.
FP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.