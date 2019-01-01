ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Physicians Capital
(OTCEM:FPCG)
824.83
00
At close: Dec 17
15 minutes delayed

First Physicians Capital (OTC:FPCG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First Physicians Capital reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$6.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First Physicians Capital using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

First Physicians Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is First Physicians Capital (OTCEM:FPCG) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for First Physicians Capital

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Physicians Capital (OTCEM:FPCG)?
A

There are no earnings for First Physicians Capital

Q
What were First Physicians Capital’s (OTCEM:FPCG) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for First Physicians Capital

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.