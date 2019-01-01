First Physicians Capital (OTC:FPCG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$6.3M
Earnings History
No Data
First Physicians Capital Questions & Answers
When is First Physicians Capital (OTCEM:FPCG) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for First Physicians Capital
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Physicians Capital (OTCEM:FPCG)?
There are no earnings for First Physicians Capital
What were First Physicians Capital’s (OTCEM:FPCG) revenues?
There are no earnings for First Physicians Capital
