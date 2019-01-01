QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.71/2.53%
52 Wk
26.71 - 41.63
Mkt Cap
9.3B
Payout Ratio
15.29
Open
-
P/E
6.02
Shares
332.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Fosun International Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segments include Health; Happiness; Insurance; Asset Management and Intelligent Manufacturing. It generates maximum revenue from the Happiness segment. The Happiness segment comprises principally the operation and investments in tourism and leisure, fashion consumer, and lifestyle industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Chinese Mainland.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fosun International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fosun International (FOSUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fosun International (OTCPK: FOSUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fosun International's (FOSUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fosun International.

Q

What is the target price for Fosun International (FOSUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fosun International

Q

Current Stock Price for Fosun International (FOSUY)?

A

The stock price for Fosun International (OTCPK: FOSUY) is $27.98 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 16:11:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fosun International (FOSUY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fosun International.

Q

When is Fosun International (OTCPK:FOSUY) reporting earnings?

A

Fosun International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fosun International (FOSUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fosun International.

Q

What sector and industry does Fosun International (FOSUY) operate in?

A

Fosun International is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.