|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FONU2 (OTCPK: FONU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for FONU2.
There is no analysis for FONU2
The stock price for FONU2 (OTCPK: FONU) is $0.0003 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:21:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for FONU2.
FONU2 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for FONU2.
FONU2 is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.