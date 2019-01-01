QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
FONU2 Inc is in the process of restructuring its business and will move in a new direction to focus on any one of the following sectors; hospitality, real estate development, mining and minerals, green technology, retail, warehousing and logistics.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FONU2 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FONU2 (FONU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FONU2 (OTCPK: FONU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FONU2's (FONU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FONU2.

Q

What is the target price for FONU2 (FONU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FONU2

Q

Current Stock Price for FONU2 (FONU)?

A

The stock price for FONU2 (OTCPK: FONU) is $0.0003 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:21:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FONU2 (FONU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FONU2.

Q

When is FONU2 (OTCPK:FONU) reporting earnings?

A

FONU2 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FONU2 (FONU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FONU2.

Q

What sector and industry does FONU2 (FONU) operate in?

A

FONU2 is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.