Range
0.13 - 0.13
Vol / Avg.
149.4K/384.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
122.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
981.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is a Canadian oil and gas company. It is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its properties are Beetaloo Basin, Australia, Karoo Basin, South Africa and Mako Trough, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCPK: FOLGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Falcon Oil & Gas's (FOLGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Falcon Oil & Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Falcon Oil & Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF)?

A

The stock price for Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCPK: FOLGF) is $0.125 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:34:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Falcon Oil & Gas.

Q

When is Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCPK:FOLGF) reporting earnings?

A

Falcon Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Falcon Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF) operate in?

A

Falcon Oil & Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.