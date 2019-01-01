|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fortum (OTCPK: FOJCY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Fortum.
There is no analysis for Fortum
The stock price for Fortum (OTCPK: FOJCY) is $4.615 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 8, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 12, 2012.
Fortum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Fortum.
Fortum is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.