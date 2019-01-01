QQQ
Fortum Oyj is a Finnish energy company that operates power plants, which use renewable energy sources (hydro, nuclear, and solar power) to sell electricity, heat, cooling, and power products and services. The company mainly operates in Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland, and India. Its main divisions of the company are generation (large-scale power production), city solutions (sustainable energy solutions), Russia (all Russian operations), technology and new ventures (research and development and in-house incubator for startups), mergers and acquisitions, and solar and wind development. The company operating segments are Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Russia, Uniper, and Other. Most of the company's sales are derived from the Uniper segment.

Fortum Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fortum (FOJCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fortum (OTCPK: FOJCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fortum's (FOJCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fortum.

Q

What is the target price for Fortum (FOJCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fortum

Q

Current Stock Price for Fortum (FOJCF)?

A

The stock price for Fortum (OTCPK: FOJCF) is $24.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:38:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fortum (FOJCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fortum.

Q

When is Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF) reporting earnings?

A

Fortum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fortum (FOJCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fortum.

Q

What sector and industry does Fortum (FOJCF) operate in?

A

Fortum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.