Range
0.77 - 0.79
Vol / Avg.
48.5K/58.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.71 - 3.04
Mkt Cap
111.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.79
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
143.9M
Outstanding
Fobi Ai Inc is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Its IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for global clients. The company operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports and entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality and tourism industries.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fobi Ai Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fobi Ai (FOBIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fobi Ai (OTCQB: FOBIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fobi Ai's (FOBIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fobi Ai.

Q

What is the target price for Fobi Ai (FOBIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fobi Ai

Q

Current Stock Price for Fobi Ai (FOBIF)?

A

The stock price for Fobi Ai (OTCQB: FOBIF) is $0.7762 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:25:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fobi Ai (FOBIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fobi Ai.

Q

When is Fobi Ai (OTCQB:FOBIF) reporting earnings?

A

Fobi Ai does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fobi Ai (FOBIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fobi Ai.

Q

What sector and industry does Fobi Ai (FOBIF) operate in?

A

Fobi Ai is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.