|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fobi Ai (OTCQB: FOBIF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Fobi Ai.
There is no analysis for Fobi Ai
The stock price for Fobi Ai (OTCQB: FOBIF) is $0.7762 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:25:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Fobi Ai.
Fobi Ai does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Fobi Ai.
Fobi Ai is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.