Fenix Outdoor International Ltd designs and sells products for outdoor activities. It operates with three business segments namely Brands, Global Sales, and Frilufts. It generates maximum revenue from the Frilufts segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Germany and also has a presence in Sweden, Benelux, Americas, and other countries. Its brand includes Fjallraven, Tierra, Primus, Hanwag, Brunton, and others.