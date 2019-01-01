QQQ
Fenix Outdoor International Ltd designs and sells products for outdoor activities. It operates with three business segments namely Brands, Global Sales, and Frilufts. It generates maximum revenue from the Frilufts segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Germany and also has a presence in Sweden, Benelux, Americas, and other countries. Its brand includes Fjallraven, Tierra, Primus, Hanwag, Brunton, and others.

Fenix Outdoor Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fenix Outdoor Intl (FNXTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fenix Outdoor Intl (OTCGM: FNXTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fenix Outdoor Intl's (FNXTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fenix Outdoor Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Fenix Outdoor Intl (FNXTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fenix Outdoor Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Fenix Outdoor Intl (FNXTF)?

A

The stock price for Fenix Outdoor Intl (OTCGM: FNXTF) is $141.35126 last updated Wed Apr 07 2021 16:27:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fenix Outdoor Intl (FNXTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fenix Outdoor Intl.

Q

When is Fenix Outdoor Intl (OTCGM:FNXTF) reporting earnings?

A

Fenix Outdoor Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fenix Outdoor Intl (FNXTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fenix Outdoor Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Fenix Outdoor Intl (FNXTF) operate in?

A

Fenix Outdoor Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.