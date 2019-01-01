QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.7 - 139.1
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
32.26
Shares
109.8M
Outstanding
Flatex AG is an independent online broker. The firm operates a proprietary securities trading platform under the brands flatex and DEGIRO and services more than 1 million European retail customers in 18 European countries. The company also offers brokerage services and administration to corporate and institutional clients.

Flatex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flatex (FNNTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flatex (OTCPK: FNNTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Flatex's (FNNTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flatex.

Q

What is the target price for Flatex (FNNTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flatex

Q

Current Stock Price for Flatex (FNNTF)?

A

The stock price for Flatex (OTCPK: FNNTF) is $18.7 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:32:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flatex (FNNTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flatex.

Q

When is Flatex (OTCPK:FNNTF) reporting earnings?

A

Flatex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flatex (FNNTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flatex.

Q

What sector and industry does Flatex (FNNTF) operate in?

A

Flatex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.