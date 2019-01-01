|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Flatex (OTCPK: FNNTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Flatex.
There is no analysis for Flatex
The stock price for Flatex (OTCPK: FNNTF) is $18.7 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:32:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Flatex.
Flatex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Flatex.
Flatex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.