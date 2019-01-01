QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.25 - 9.52
Vol / Avg.
19.7K/11K
Div / Yield
0.33/3.55%
52 Wk
8.35 - 14.2
Mkt Cap
6.9B
Payout Ratio
31.1
Open
9.35
P/E
11.34
EPS
0
Shares
736.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Fresnillo PLC is one of the world's largest silver mining companies and one of Mexico's largest gold producers. The group has seven reportable operating segments, which are represented by six producing mines. The Fresnillo and Saucito mines are located in the state of Zacatecas, and are some of the world's largest underground silver mines. The Cirnega mine, located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The San Julian mine, located on the border of Durango states, which is an underground silver-gold mine. The Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, and Noche Buena are all open pit gold mines, located in the state of Sonora. Herradura and Saucito combined account for more than half of group revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fresnillo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fresnillo (FNLPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fresnillo (OTCPK: FNLPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fresnillo's (FNLPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fresnillo.

Q

What is the target price for Fresnillo (FNLPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fresnillo (OTCPK: FNLPF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 7, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FNLPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fresnillo (FNLPF)?

A

The stock price for Fresnillo (OTCPK: FNLPF) is $9.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:43:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fresnillo (FNLPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fresnillo.

Q

When is Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) reporting earnings?

A

Fresnillo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fresnillo (FNLPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fresnillo.

Q

What sector and industry does Fresnillo (FNLPF) operate in?

A

Fresnillo is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.