ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
49 North Resources
(OTCPK:FNINF)
0.0146
00
At close: May 27
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 166.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 9.2K
Mkt Cap2.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float-

49 North Resources (OTC:FNINF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for 49 North Resources

No Data

49 North Resources Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for 49 North Resources (FNINF)?
A

There is no price target for 49 North Resources

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for 49 North Resources (FNINF)?
A

There is no analyst for 49 North Resources

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for 49 North Resources (FNINF)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for 49 North Resources

Q
Is the Analyst Rating 49 North Resources (FNINF) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for 49 North Resources

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.