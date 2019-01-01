QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
166.2M
Outstanding
49 North Resources Inc is a resource investment, financial, and managerial advisory company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of investing in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers. The company invests in assets mainly involved in the mineral or oil and gas exploration and development, with a view to achieving capital appreciation of the portfolio.

49 North Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 49 North Resources (FNINF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 49 North Resources (OTCPK: FNINF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 49 North Resources's (FNINF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 49 North Resources.

Q

What is the target price for 49 North Resources (FNINF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 49 North Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for 49 North Resources (FNINF)?

A

The stock price for 49 North Resources (OTCPK: FNINF) is $0.03 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:34:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 49 North Resources (FNINF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 49 North Resources.

Q

When is 49 North Resources (OTCPK:FNINF) reporting earnings?

A

49 North Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 49 North Resources (FNINF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 49 North Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does 49 North Resources (FNINF) operate in?

A

49 North Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.