ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
North American Finl 15
(OTCPK:FNCSF)
4.53
00
At close: May 24
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.5 - 6.29
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 42.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.1K
Mkt Cap190.8M
P/E2.24
50d Avg. Price5.36
Div / Yield1.05/23.08%
Payout Ratio48.14
EPS-
Total Float-

North American Finl 15 (OTC:FNCSF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

North American Finl 15 reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Nov 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of North American Finl 15 using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

North American Finl 15 Questions & Answers

Q
When is North American Finl 15 (OTCPK:FNCSF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for North American Finl 15

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for North American Finl 15 (OTCPK:FNCSF)?
A

There are no earnings for North American Finl 15

Q
What were North American Finl 15’s (OTCPK:FNCSF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for North American Finl 15

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.