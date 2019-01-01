QQQ
Range
5.95 - 5.95
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/0.8K
Div / Yield
1.07/18.14%
52 Wk
5.55 - 6.29
Mkt Cap
250.5M
Payout Ratio
12.74
Open
5.95
P/E
1.69
Shares
42.1M
Outstanding
North American Financial 15 Split Corp is an investment company. It invests in an actively managed portfolio of common shares comprised of core large-capitalization Canadian and United States financial services companies. It also invests in equity securities of issuers. The company's investment objective is to provide holders of Preferred Shares with cumulative preferential monthly cash dividends and to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash distributions.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

North American Finl 15 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy North American Finl 15 (FNCSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of North American Finl 15 (OTCPK: FNCSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are North American Finl 15's (FNCSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for North American Finl 15.

Q

What is the target price for North American Finl 15 (FNCSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for North American Finl 15

Q

Current Stock Price for North American Finl 15 (FNCSF)?

A

The stock price for North American Finl 15 (OTCPK: FNCSF) is $5.948 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:41:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does North American Finl 15 (FNCSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for North American Finl 15.

Q

When is North American Finl 15 (OTCPK:FNCSF) reporting earnings?

A

North American Finl 15 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is North American Finl 15 (FNCSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for North American Finl 15.

Q

What sector and industry does North American Finl 15 (FNCSF) operate in?

A

North American Finl 15 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.