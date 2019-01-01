|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Amilot Capital (OTCEM: FMXVF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Amilot Capital.
There is no analysis for Amilot Capital
The stock price for Amilot Capital (OTCEM: FMXVF) is $0.033206 last updated Fri Jul 16 2021 15:18:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Amilot Capital.
Amilot Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Amilot Capital.
Amilot Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.