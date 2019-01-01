QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
F & M Bancorp Ohio is an independent community bank holding company. The company through its banking subsidiary offers checking and saving accounts, certificate of deposits, loans, mortgages, web based banking and other convenience services. Further it is also involved in commercial financing, agriculture financing, cash management and other marketing services.

F & M Bancorp (OH) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy F & M Bancorp (OH) (FMOO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of F & M Bancorp (OH) (OTCEM: FMOO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are F & M Bancorp (OH)'s (FMOO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for F & M Bancorp (OH).

Q

What is the target price for F & M Bancorp (OH) (FMOO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for F & M Bancorp (OH)

Q

Current Stock Price for F & M Bancorp (OH) (FMOO)?

A

The stock price for F & M Bancorp (OH) (OTCEM: FMOO) is $79.25 last updated Thu Apr 15 2021 15:08:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does F & M Bancorp (OH) (FMOO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 24, 2012.

Q

When is F & M Bancorp (OH) (OTCEM:FMOO) reporting earnings?

A

F & M Bancorp (OH) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is F & M Bancorp (OH) (FMOO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for F & M Bancorp (OH).

Q

What sector and industry does F & M Bancorp (OH) (FMOO) operate in?

A

F & M Bancorp (OH) is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.