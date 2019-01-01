QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Inc (MD) is an independent community bank, offering a broad range of financial services. The Bank operates five banking offices located in Northern Baltimore County and Carroll County, Maryland. It provides services of checking accounts, saving accounts, re-order checks and among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Farmers and Merchants Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Farmers and Merchants (FMFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Farmers and Merchants (OTCPK: FMFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Farmers and Merchants's (FMFG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Farmers and Merchants.

Q

What is the target price for Farmers and Merchants (FMFG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Farmers and Merchants

Q

Current Stock Price for Farmers and Merchants (FMFG)?

A

The stock price for Farmers and Merchants (OTCPK: FMFG) is $24.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:03:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Farmers and Merchants (FMFG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2012.

Q

When is Farmers and Merchants (OTCPK:FMFG) reporting earnings?

A

Farmers and Merchants does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Farmers and Merchants (FMFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Farmers and Merchants.

Q

What sector and industry does Farmers and Merchants (FMFG) operate in?

A

Farmers and Merchants is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.